West Ham v Man City Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

West Ham welcome Premier League champions Manchester City to the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Hammers are nearly safe but they will need to respond after losing 4-1 away to Arsenal last weekend.

David Moyes’ side are six points clear of the drop zone with four games to play.

They will take on a City side full of confidence after they produced a blistering display to beat Swansea 5-0 last weekend.

The Blues are chasing Chelsea’s record of 95 points in a single Premier League season and could surpass 100 points with four wins.

When is West Ham v Man City and what time is kick-off?

West Ham host Manchester City at London Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 2.15pm on Sunday, April 29.

West Ham v Man City live stream and TV channel

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 1.30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

West Ham v Man City team news

West Ham could welcome back James Collins (thigh) as they face Premier League champions Manchester City.

The defender sat with the Hammers’ fans last weekend during his side’s defeat to Arsenal.

Pedro Obiang (knee) is still a few weeks away, while Michail Antonio (thigh), Winston Reid (knee) and Sam Byram (ankle) are long-term absentees.

Benjamin Mendy made his first appearance last weekend and will now be pushing to start.

Fernandinho is available again after serving a two-game ban for picking up 10 yellow cards.

However, John Stones (groin) and Sergio Aguero (knee) are out.

West Ham v Man City odds

West Ham – 10/1

Draw – 9/2

Man City – 3/10