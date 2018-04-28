Liverpool vs Stoke starting lineup: Who’s in the starting XI as Salah and Ings start?

Liverpool take on Stoke City in the Premier League shortly.

The Reds will full of confidence after they produced another brilliant display to defeat Roma 5-2 in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Mohamed Salah took his goals tally to 43 for the season and provided the ammunition with his two goals and two assists against his old club.

He is now only four behind Ian Rush’s all time record for goals in a single season and starts today as he chases the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

Danny Ings starts in the Premier League against, whilst James Milner is rested as he drops to the bench.

Nathaniel Clyne also makes the subs bench for the Reds.

Sadio Mane has been left out of the squad after picking up a slight knock against Roma.

The Potters enter the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Burnley after Ashley Barnes equalised to cancel out Badou Nidaye’s opener.

They have made one change to today’s starting XI as Kurt Zouma replaces Glen Johnson, who misses out this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Charlie Adam returns to the bench at his former club.

Liverpool vs Stoke starting lineup

Liverpool starting XI

Stoke starting XI

? One change to today’s starting XI against @LFC as @KurtZouma replaces Glen Johnson, who misses out this afternoon. Charlie Adam returns to the bench at his former club.#SCFC???pic.twitter.com/SABn9afU8I — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 28, 2018

Is Liverpool v Stoke on TV? And is there a stream?

You can watch this match live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky 1, Sky Sports Main Event, NOW TV and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Coverage will start at 11:30pm.