Manchester United travel to the Amex to face Brighton in Friday’s Premier League encounter.

Man Utd need a late header from Marouane Fellaini to defeat Arsenal which boosted their chances of finishing second.

Victory against Chris Hughton’s men will guarantee United finish above rivals Liverpool.

Down at the bottom, Brighton have had a wonderful first season in England’s top flight and are nearly safe following Saturday’s point at Burnley.

The Seagulls are 16th with 37 points – however – they still have to face champions Manchester City and Liverpool.

When is Brighton vs Man Utd and what time is kick-off?

Brighton host Manchester United at the Amex Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 8pm on Friday, May 4.

Brighton vs Man Utd live stream and TV channel

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Brighton vs Man Utd team news

Romelu Lukaku is a doubt for the trip to Brighton after being injured from a challenge by Arsenal’s young Greek defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The Belgium international came off during the 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday and underwent a scan on his injured ankle the following day.

Sergio Romero is still a long-term absentee.

Brighton welcome back Davy Propper following a three-match suspension.

Isaiah Brown (knee) and Steve Sidwell (back) are long-term absentees.

Brighton vs Man Utd odds

Brighton – 4/1

Draw – 29/10

Man Utd – 7/10