Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday with Champions League places at stake.

The Blues kept their faint hopes of finishing in the top four last weekend when an early Cesc Fabregas goal helped to beat Swansea by a single goal.

READ MORE: Premier League relegation odds: Which 3 clubs are favourites to go down?

4th place Tottenham are favourites to finish third after Liverpool dropped points against West Brom and Stoke City and they have a game in hand over the Reds.

Spurs take on bottom place West Brom and are a point behind Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool’s confidence will be high after they qualified for the Champions League final.

They won 7-6 on aggregate against Roma in the semi-finals to set up a date with Real Madrid, but the Reds need to win one of their final two Premier League games to secure a top-four finish.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool and what time is kick-off?

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm on Sunday, May 6.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Stream and TV channel info

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 4.15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news

Marcos Alonso returns from suspension but Emerson Palmieri’s form means he may not get back into the side.

Danny Drinkwater (calf) and Ethan Ampadu (ankle) are sidelined.

David Luiz (ankle) is back in training but the game will come too soon for him.

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been ruled out for the season and the World Cup with a knee injury, along with Joel Matip (thigh).

Adam Lallana was included in the Liverpool squad against Roma but failed to make the bench.

Emre Can (back) is still over a week away from injury, but Joe Gomez (ankle) could return.

Chelsea vs Liverpool odds

Chelsea – 6/5

Draw – 5/2

Liverpool – 9/4