What could Arsenal earn if they win the Europa League and when is the final?

Arsenal will learn their Europa League fate as they face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final second leg tonight.

The Gunners will have to score at least once if they are to progress to the final but face an Atletico side drilled not to concede goals at home.

The Europa League doesn’t quite have the same allure as the Champions League – however – the importance of winning the competition has grown significantly as the winners will qualify directly to the Champions League group stages.

Despite this, there is still a huge gap in prize money on offer between both competitions.

The winner of the Champions League can potentially go away with a maximum of €57.2m (£50.8m) compared to the Europa League champions of €15.71m (£13.95m).

A group stage win in the Europa League will give a team €360,000 (£319,000) whilst a draw will get €120,000 (£106,600) and participation gets a club €2.6m (£2.3m).

Remarkably, if a team won the Europa League and in doing so won every one of their group stage games, they would take home less than a team that went out in the Champions League group stage with two wins under their belt.

Winning a group game in the Champions League is worth a €1.5m (£1.33m) bonus, whilst a draw earns you €500,000 (£444,000) and just competing in the group stage earns €12.7m (£11.28m).

Here is a breakdown below of what could Arsenal earn if they win the Europa League.

Europa League prize money by round:

Winners – €6.5m (£5.77m)

Runners-up – €3.5m (£3.11m)

Semi-finalists – €1.6m (£1.42m)

Quarter-finalists – €1m (£888,000)

Round of 16 – €750,000 (£666,000)

Round of 32 – €500,000 (£444,000)

Group Stage – €2.6m (£2.3m)

When is the Europa League final?

The 2017-18 Europa League final will take place on 16 May, 2018.

The match will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpieu, Lyon, France

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.