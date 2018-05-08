Swansea host Southampton tonight in what will be a crucial match in the race for survival.

Swansea are without long-term injury absentees Wilfried Bony and Leroy Fer for the match but have a full choice of players available to choose from.

Carlos Carvalho looks set to play five at the back in tonight’s game.

Mark Hughes will be without the suspended Maya Yoshida after picking up two bookings on Saturday, while Mario Lemina is out having come off with a hamstring problem at Everton.

Steven Davis is out until next month with an Achilles injury.

Nathan Redmond starts for the Saints after he scored against Everton at Goodison Park after coming on at half-time.

Swansea vs Southampton starting lineup

Swansea XI

? Here's how we line up against @SouthamptonFC… COME ON YOU SWANS! ????

Southampton XI

Swansea vs Southampton live stream and TV channel?

The game is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League, Main Event and Ultra HD, where coverage will start at 7pm.