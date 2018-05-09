Chelsea host Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge shortly.

The Blues kept their hopes of finishing in the top four last weekend when Olivier Giroud’s brilliant header helped to beat rivals Liverpool by a single goal.

They are two points behind 3rd place Tottenham in the Premier League.

Thibaut Courtois is missing tonight due to picking up a back injury and Eden Hazard is named on the bench.

Alvaro Morata comes in for the in-form, Olivier Giroud.

Davide Zappacosta comes in for Victor Moses at right-back.

Danny Drinkwater (calf), David Luiz (ankle) and Ethan Ampadu (ankle) are also sidelined.

Meanwhile, David Wagner has made three changes to his starting XI that drew against Man City.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield starting lineup

Chelsea XI

Chelsea team: Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Pedro.

Subs: Eduardo, Cahill, Moses, Bakayoko, Barkley, Hazard, Giroud.

Huddersfield XI

Is Chelsea vs Huddersfield on TV Channel and is there a live stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm BST.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and SkyGo app.