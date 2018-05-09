Chelsea host Huddersfield in the Premier League looking to close the gap on the top four.

The Blues kept their hopes of finishing in the top four last weekend when Olivier Giroud’s looping header helped to beat rivals Liverpool by a single goal.

Chelsea were seemingly heading for a 5th place finish, however, they have put themselves within touching distance of the top four.

They have bounced back with five wins on the spin, with in-form front-man Giroud scoring four goals in his last five appearances.

Spurs lost to West Brom on Saturday meaning Antonio Conte’s men are two points behind.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, gained an unlikely draw away to champions Manchester City on Sunday to keep their hopes of Premier League survival alive.

Following Southampton’s win at Swansea City, David Wagner’s side now need just one point from two matches against Chelsea and Arsenal to secure their Premier League safety.

When is Chelsea vs Huddersfield and what time is kick-off?

Chelsea host Huddersfield at Stamford Bridge with kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm on Wednesday, May 9.

Is Chelsea vs Huddersfield on TV Channel and is there a live stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm BST.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and SkyGo app.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield team news

Danny Drinkwater (calf), David Luiz (ankle) and Ethan Ampadu (ankle) are sidelined, according to the Evening Standard.

The Evening Standard also say that Conte could rotate his team as he has an eye on the FA Cup final against Manchester Utd.

Huddersfield are hoping that Tom Ince is fit after the midfielder missed the trip to Manchester on Sunday, as per Goal, but Danny Williams and Elias Kachunga are again unavailable.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield odds

Chelsea – 1/5

Draw – 6/1

Huddersfield – 18/1