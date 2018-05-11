Would Liverpool or Chelsea have to face a Champions League play-off for finishing in 4th place?

The Premier League season comes to an end this Sunday with the final Champions League place to be decided.

Spurs booked a spot in next season’s Champions League on Wednesday with a win against Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Liverpool host Brighton on the final day of the season looking to secure a Champions League place.

The Reds’ destiny is in their hands and a draw will be enough to seal a top four place, given their superior goal difference over Chelsea.

Chelsea will need Brighton to beat Jurgen Klopp’s side and also achieve victory against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Would Liverpool or Chelsea have to face a Champions League play-off?

Premier League clubs will be handed a boost from next season regarding direct entry to the group stages of the Champions League.

New UEFA rules mean that finishing in fourth place in the Premier League will result in automatic qualification for the group stages of Europe’s premier club competition.

Under the previous rules, any side which finished fourth in the league would have to qualify for the competition via a two-legged play-off.

Under the new rulings 26 teams will automatically qualify for the group stages.

Winning the Champions League and the Europa League will now also guarantee qualification to the last 32 groups.

However, should Liverpool win the Champions League and finish fourth – fifth place would not qualify for the Champions League.

If Liverpool finish fifth and beat Real Madrid, then both they and Chelsea will join Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

Who are the 26 teams that will qualify automatically for the Champions League next season?