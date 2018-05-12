The Premier League season reaches its climax tomorrow and then fans can start to look forward to the summer transfer window 2018.

Some of you may be surprised to hear that the transfer window 2018 actually opens earlier this season.

We have the Europa League, FA Cup, Champions League finals and World Cup 2018 to look forward to – but this will also be tied in with the drama of the transfer window.

Premier League club officials will have to be quicker this season because of the changes to the window this summer.

So, for those who need a guide – here is a breakdown of the summer transfer window 2018.

Firstly, when does the transfer window 2018 open?

The transfer window will open on Friday, May 17 for clubs in the Premier League.

This differs to previous years when the window would open on June 1.

When does the transfer window 2018 close?

Premier League clubs will no longer be able to buy players after 5pm on Thursday, August 9.

However, they can still sell players until August 31 as no other league has adopted the earlier deadline.

A statement last September from the League announced: “Premier League clubs have agreed to a rule amendment that will see the summer transfer window in any year end at 1700 BST on the Thursday before the start of the season.

“This is for Premier League clubs only and has no bearing on other leagues and competitions.

“The first transfer window in which this applies will be the summer transfer window in 2018 (ahead of the 2018/19 season) and it will close at 1700 BST on Thursday August 9 2018.”

Why is the transfer window 2018 opening early this summer?

Last September, Premier League clubs voted to close the transfer window before the start of the season.

The Premier League voted to move the transfer deadline forward, from August 31 to August 9, so that all squads will be confirmed before the season starts on August 11 to avoid players moving after the season has started.

This happened last season when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played for Arsenal against Liverpool in the Premier League – before moving to Merseyside shortly after.

However, because FIFA rules state that each country must have one transfer window which lasts 12 weeks, the start date has also been brought forward.

What about Europe?

The Premier League is the only UK league to vote for a change in its transfer window so far.

All Europe’s other major leagues have left their transfer windows unchanged, meaning they will start at the beginning of June and finish at the end of August.