Marseille vs Atletico Madrid Europa League Final Free Live Stream, TV Channel, Possible lineups and Odds

Marseille and Atletico Madrid meet in the Europa League final tomorrow evening.

Diego Simeone’s men ended Arsene Wenger’s hopes of a fairytale ending at Arsenal after they defeated the north London side 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

READ MORE: Real Madrid v Liverpool: Will the Champions League final be free to view?

Diego Costa was once again Arsenal’s scourge as his goal in half-time stoppage time was enough for the La Liga side.

Marseille qualified for the final after the French side scored a later extra time winner to overcome a second-leg scare against RB Salzburg.

Portuguese defender Rolando side-footed the decisive goal in the 116th minute from Dimitri Payet’s corner.

Amadou Haidara’s effort and a Bouna Sarr own goal had ensured Salzburg took the tie into extra time, after being 2-0 down from the first leg.

The Ligue 1 side will be looking for inspiration from Dimitri Payet, Florian Thauvin and Clinton N’Jie in the final.

When is Marseille vs Atletico Madrid Europa League Final

Marseille and Atletico Madrid play at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm BST on Wednesday, May 16.

Marseille vs Atletico Madrid Europa League Final Free Live Stream and TV Channel

The Europa League final will be available to watch for free.

Fans can watch it on BT Sport 2, BT Sport 2 HD and in ultra-high definition on BT Sport 4K UHD, or online via BTSport.com or the BT Sport app, as well as on YouTube.

Possible line-ups

Marseille: Mandanda; Sakai, Rami, Luiz Gustavo, Amavi; Anguissa, Sanson; Thauvin, Payet, Ocampos; Germain

Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Giménez, Godín, Lucas; Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Gabi, Correa; Griezmann, Costa

Marseille vs Atletico Madrid odds

Marseille – 4/1

Draw – 5/2

Atletico Madrid – 3/4