Full 2018-19 Chelsea fixtures announced: Tricky opener, followed by London derby in tough start

Which players will be at Chelsea next season? Who will be the manager? Will Roman Abramovich sell the club? These are all questions which remain unanswered.

But we do at least now know who the Blues will play on the opening weekend after the Premier League fixtures were published on Thursday morning.

Huddersfield Town will provide the opposition for Chelsea in matchweek one in what could be a tricky away trip for the west London giants, and it doesn’t get any easier after that either as the Blues take on Arsenal and Newcastle United later in August.

Chelsea’s first trip to Tottenham’s new stadium is set to take place in November, while the Blues will finish the Premier League season against Leicester City in May.

A week before the Premier League kicks off, Chelsea will travel to Wembley Stadium to take on Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

Chelsea earned their spot in the Community Shield by beating Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final in May.

All Premier League fixtures are subject to change, with dates likely to be tweaked in mid-July when the first round of TV games are confirmed.

Chelsea fixtures 2018-19 in full (Premier League)

11/08/2018: Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

18/08/2018: Chelsea v Arsenal

25/08/2018: Newcastle United v Chelsea

01/09/2018: Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth

15/09/2018: Chelsea v Cardiff City

22/09/2018: West Ham United v Chelsea

29/09/2018: Chelsea v Liverpool

06/10/2018: Southampton v Chelsea

20/10/2018: Chelsea v Manchester United

27/10/2018: Burnley v Chelsea

03/11/2018: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

10/11/2018: Chelsea v Everton

24/11/2018: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

01/12/2018: Chelsea v Fulham

04/12/2018: Wolverhampton v Chelsea

08/12/2018: Chelsea v Manchester City

15/12/2018: Brighton v Chelsea

22/12/2018: Chelsea v Leicester City

26/12/2018: Watford v Chelsea

29/12/2018: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

01/01/2019: Chelsea v Southampton

12/01/2019: Chelsea v Newcastle United

19/01/2019: Arsenal v Chelsea

29/01/2019: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea

02/02/2019: Chelsea v Huddersfield Town

09/02/2019: Manchester City v Chelsea

23/02/2019: Chelsea v Brighton

27/02/2019: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

02/03/2019: Fulham v Chelsea

09/03/2019: Chelsea v Wolverhampton

16/03/2019: Everton v Chelsea

30/03/2019: Cardiff City v Chelsea

06/04/2019: Chelsea v West Ham United

13/04/2019: Liverpool v Chelsea

20/04/2019: Chelsea v Burnley

27/04/2019: Manchester United v Chelsea

04/05/2019: Chelsea v Watford

12/05/2019: Leicester City v Chelsea