Full 2018-19 Chelsea fixtures announced: Tricky opener, followed by London derby in tough start

Which players will be at Chelsea next season? Who will be the manager? Will Roman Abramovich sell the club? These are all questions which remain unanswered.
But we do at least now know who the Blues will play on the opening weekend after the Premier League fixtures were published on Thursday morning.
Huddersfield Town will provide the opposition for Chelsea in matchweek one in what could be a tricky away trip for the west London giants, and it doesn’t get any easier after that either as the Blues take on Arsenal and Newcastle United later in August.
Chelsea’s first trip to Tottenham’s new stadium is set to take place in November, while the Blues will finish the Premier League season against Leicester City in May.
A week before the Premier League kicks off, Chelsea will travel to Wembley Stadium to take on Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.
Chelsea earned their spot in the Community Shield by beating Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final in May.
All Premier League fixtures are subject to change, with dates likely to be tweaked in mid-July when the first round of TV games are confirmed.
Chelsea fixtures 2018-19 in full (Premier League)
11/08/2018: Huddersfield Town v Chelsea
18/08/2018: Chelsea v Arsenal
25/08/2018: Newcastle United v Chelsea
01/09/2018: Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
15/09/2018: Chelsea v Cardiff City
22/09/2018: West Ham United v Chelsea
29/09/2018: Chelsea v Liverpool
06/10/2018: Southampton v Chelsea
20/10/2018: Chelsea v Manchester United
27/10/2018: Burnley v Chelsea
03/11/2018: Chelsea v Crystal Palace
10/11/2018: Chelsea v Everton
24/11/2018: Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
01/12/2018: Chelsea v Fulham
04/12/2018: Wolverhampton v Chelsea
08/12/2018: Chelsea v Manchester City
15/12/2018: Brighton v Chelsea
22/12/2018: Chelsea v Leicester City
26/12/2018: Watford v Chelsea
29/12/2018: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
01/01/2019: Chelsea v Southampton
12/01/2019: Chelsea v Newcastle United
19/01/2019: Arsenal v Chelsea
29/01/2019: A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
02/02/2019: Chelsea v Huddersfield Town
09/02/2019: Manchester City v Chelsea
23/02/2019: Chelsea v Brighton
27/02/2019: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
02/03/2019: Fulham v Chelsea
09/03/2019: Chelsea v Wolverhampton
16/03/2019: Everton v Chelsea
30/03/2019: Cardiff City v Chelsea
06/04/2019: Chelsea v West Ham United
13/04/2019: Liverpool v Chelsea
20/04/2019: Chelsea v Burnley
27/04/2019: Manchester United v Chelsea
04/05/2019: Chelsea v Watford
12/05/2019: Leicester City v Chelsea
