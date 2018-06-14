Liverpool fixtures 2018-19 in full as Jurgen Klopp’s bid for Premier League glory kicks off with West Ham clash

Liverpool’s latest bid to win their first Premier League title will begin against West Ham United.
The fixtures for the 2018-19 Premier League were released on Thursday morning when the Reds discovered that they will also face Crystal Palace and Brighton in August.
Liverpool’s final game of the league season sees them take on newly promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers, while clashes with arch rivals Manchester United are set to take place in December and February.
Hopes are high at Anfield that this season that the Reds could finally end their long wait for a Premier League title. They finished fourth last season but beat champions Manchester City three times and reached the final of the Champions League.
Further, they wasted little time in wrapping up their first signing of the summer, as per Sky Sports, splashing out £43.7m on Brazilian ace Fabinho.
Before the season begins, Liverpool have a busy summer of friendly fixtures. The Reds are due to play both Manchester sides in the United States – taking on City in New York on July 25, before meeting United in Michigan three days later.
Jurgen Klopp’s men also have overseas games against Borussia Dortmund and Napoli to navigate before the proper stuff starts on August 11.
Premier League fixtures are subject to change, with dates likely to be tweaked in mid-July when the first round of TV games are confirmed.
Liverpool fixtures 2018-19 in full (Premier League)
11/08/2018 – Liverpool v West Ham United
18/08/2018 – Crystal Palace v Liverpool
25/08/2018 – Liverpool v Brighton
01/09/2018 – Leicester City v Liverpool
15/09/2018 – Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
22/09/2018 – Liverpool v Southampton
29/09/2018 – Chelsea v Liverpool
06/10/2018 – Liverpool v Manchester City
20/10/2018 – Huddersfield Town v Liverpool
27/10/2018 – Liverpool v Cardiff City
03/11/2018 – Arsenal v Liverpool
10/11/2018 – Liverpool v Fulham
24/11/2018 – Watford v Liverpool
01/12/2018 – Liverpool v Everton
04/12/2018 – Burnley v Liverpool
08/12/2018 – A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
15/12/2018 – Liverpool v Manchester United
22/12/2018 – Wolverhampton v Liverpool
26/12/2018 – Liverpool v Newcastle United
29/12/2018 – Liverpool v Arsenal
01/01/2019 – Manchester City v Liverpool
12/01/2019 – Brighton v Liverpool
19/01/2019 – Liverpool v Crystal Palace
30/01/2019 – Liverpool v Leicester City
02/02/2019 – West Ham United v Liverpool
09/02/2019 – Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
23/02/2019 – Manchester United v Liverpool
27/02/2019 – Liverpool v Watford
02/03/2019 – Everton v Liverpool
09/03/2019 – Liverpool v Burnley
16/03/2019 – Fulham v Liverpool
30/03/2019 – Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
06/04/2019 – Southampton v Liverpool
13/04/2019 – Liverpool v Chelsea
20/04/2019 – Cardiff City v Liverpool
27/04/2019 – Liverpool v Huddersfield Town
04/05/2019 – Newcastle United v Liverpool
12/05/2019 – Liverpool v Wolverhampton
