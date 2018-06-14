Liverpool fixtures 2018-19 in full as Jurgen Klopp’s bid for Premier League glory kicks off with West Ham clash

Liverpool’s latest bid to win their first Premier League title will begin against West Ham United.

The fixtures for the 2018-19 Premier League were released on Thursday morning when the Reds discovered that they will also face Crystal Palace and Brighton in August.

Liverpool’s final game of the league season sees them take on newly promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers, while clashes with arch rivals Manchester United are set to take place in December and February.

Hopes are high at Anfield that this season that the Reds could finally end their long wait for a Premier League title. They finished fourth last season but beat champions Manchester City three times and reached the final of the Champions League.

Further, they wasted little time in wrapping up their first signing of the summer, as per Sky Sports, splashing out £43.7m on Brazilian ace Fabinho.

Before the season begins, Liverpool have a busy summer of friendly fixtures. The Reds are due to play both Manchester sides in the United States – taking on City in New York on July 25, before meeting United in Michigan three days later.

Jurgen Klopp’s men also have overseas games against Borussia Dortmund and Napoli to navigate before the proper stuff starts on August 11.

Premier League fixtures are subject to change, with dates likely to be tweaked in mid-July when the first round of TV games are confirmed.

Liverpool fixtures 2018-19 in full (Premier League)

11/08/2018 – Liverpool v West Ham United

18/08/2018 – Crystal Palace v Liverpool

25/08/2018 – Liverpool v Brighton

01/09/2018 – Leicester City v Liverpool

15/09/2018 – Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

22/09/2018 – Liverpool v Southampton

29/09/2018 – Chelsea v Liverpool

06/10/2018 – Liverpool v Manchester City

20/10/2018 – Huddersfield Town v Liverpool

27/10/2018 – Liverpool v Cardiff City

03/11/2018 – Arsenal v Liverpool

10/11/2018 – Liverpool v Fulham

24/11/2018 – Watford v Liverpool

01/12/2018 – Liverpool v Everton

04/12/2018 – Burnley v Liverpool

08/12/2018 – A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool

15/12/2018 – Liverpool v Manchester United

22/12/2018 – Wolverhampton v Liverpool

26/12/2018 – Liverpool v Newcastle United

29/12/2018 – Liverpool v Arsenal

01/01/2019 – Manchester City v Liverpool

12/01/2019 – Brighton v Liverpool

19/01/2019 – Liverpool v Crystal Palace

30/01/2019 – Liverpool v Leicester City

02/02/2019 – West Ham United v Liverpool

09/02/2019 – Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth

23/02/2019 – Manchester United v Liverpool

27/02/2019 – Liverpool v Watford

02/03/2019 – Everton v Liverpool

09/03/2019 – Liverpool v Burnley

16/03/2019 – Fulham v Liverpool

30/03/2019 – Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

06/04/2019 – Southampton v Liverpool

13/04/2019 – Liverpool v Chelsea

20/04/2019 – Cardiff City v Liverpool

27/04/2019 – Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

04/05/2019 – Newcastle United v Liverpool

12/05/2019 – Liverpool v Wolverhampton