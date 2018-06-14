Today marks the start of the World Cup and even though football’s summer gala has yet to commence, football fans have had the Premier League 2018/2019 opening day fixtures to look forward to.

The opening day will kick-off with some intriguing encounters – most notably with Unai Emery taking charge of his first Premier League game at home against champions Manchester City.

Emery will be hoping to deliver an improvement on Arsenal’s sixth-place finish and improve on the Gunners’ poor record on the road.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool impressed last season domestically and in the Champions League.

Many have pointed to the Reds being City’s closest challenges next season after they beat them three times and have made some smart acquisitions to their team.

However, they will have to get past Manuel Pellegrini’s West Ham on the opening day, who themselves are looking to make a series of impressive signings this summer.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester Utd will face a tough opener against former Premier League champions Leicester City, who picked up form in the second of the season.

Tottenham and Chelsea face tricky away games against Newcastle and Huddersfield respectively.

Premier League 2018/2019 opening day fixtures