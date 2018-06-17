England will be hoping to start their World Cup 2018 campaign in style against Tunisia in Volgograd.

A win will go a long way to boost England’s chances of qualifying as they face a potential decisive encounter against tournament favourites Belgium in the final game of the group.

READ MORE: Germany vs Mexico World Cup 2018 Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time

England will be hoping to improve on their showings from Euro 2016 and Danny Rose said his team are better prepared compared to when they lost to Iceland two years ago.

As per Sky Sports he said: “Some of the preparation for the Euros I would have liked to do differently, especially for the Iceland game,

“What we were doing in training was completely different to how Iceland played in the game.

“I can say now everything we’ve done in training here is exactly what we’ve seen in the videos from Tunisia. There can be no excuses, no arguments. The gaffer has given us all the right tools to be ready for Monday.”

The last time the two sides met was at the 1998 World Cup when goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes ensured a 2-0 win for the Three Lions.

Tunisia vs England team news

Marcus Rashford resumed training with England on Friday according to The Telegraph, however, as per the report Southgate may start with Raheem Sterling upfront alongside Tottenham star striker Harry Kane.

As per Sky Sports, the Three Lions are expected to start Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and Harry Maguire with Eric Dier getting the nod ahead of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in midfield.

The Telegraph report that Tunisia playmaker Youssef Msakni will be missing for six months with a cruciate knee injury.

When is Tunisia vs England and what time is kick-off?

Tunisia face England at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd with kick-off scheduled for 7pm BST on Monday, June 18.

What channel is Tunisia vs England on?

The match will be televised live on BBC One. Viewers can stream the match online via the BBC iPlayer, providing they have a valid TV licence.

Tunisia vs England odds

Tunisia – 17/2

Draw – 7/2

England – 4/9

Tunisia World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Moez Hassen (Chateauroux, France), Aymen Mathlouthi (Al Baten, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane (Leicester City, England), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Dylan Bronn (Gent, Belgium), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon, France), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly, Egypt), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek, Egypt)

Midfielders: Anice Badri (Esperance), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahli Riyadh, Saudi Arabia), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine Khaoui (Troyes, France), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier, France), Naim Sliti (Dijon, France), Bassem Srarfi (Nice, France)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, France)

England World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ashley Young

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Fabian Delph, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy