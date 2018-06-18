Eden Hazard has casted doubt over his future at Chelsea by revealing that “Real Madrid know what they have to do if they want me” if they are to prize him from Stamford Bridge.

Hazard is currently on international duty with Belgium and will be looking to inspire them at this summer’s football gala as he has been one of the world’s best players since his move from French side Lille in the summer of 2012.

As per The Independent, the playmaker has two years left on his current contract but has yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

However, after Chelsea’s poor season in the Premier League where they finished outside of the Champions League places, he has revealed that he could assess his options if they do not improve.

As per The Independent he said to L’Equipe: “If I stay then it would be because they are going to improve on last season,

“I am not going to remain if they are going to be worse.”

Worryingly, he acknowledged Real’s interest in him and seemed open to joining the La Liga giants – however he was only focused on performing well for his country and was happy with his development at Chelsea.

“Real Madrid could be interesting for me as everyone knows. They know what they have to do if they want me,” he continued.

“If it is going to Madrid just to go there then no. I need a project and at Chelsea I have one. If I have a good World Cup then it will all be a lot easier. I don’t want to speak about transfers at the moment because I have been asked a lot and in London I have won everything except for the Champions League. I am at this stage of my career thanks to Chelsea.”

The prospect of Hazard at the Bernabeu is a tantalising one joining the likes of Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Belgian star has managed to get a total of 89 goals and 75 assists in 300 games for the west London side, and won two Premier League titles in the last four seasons and his talents would fit perfectly there.

Despite the Blues’ poor form last season he scored the winning goal as Chelsea beat Manchester Utd in the FA Cup final last month.