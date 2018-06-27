Brazil are set to face Serbia tonight for a place in the last 16 and once again they will be looking to Neymar to provide that bit of magic.

Philippe Coutinho and Neymar scored two lates goals as the Selecao won their last match 2-0 against Costa Rica and are on course to qualify.

READ MORE: World Cup 2018: What channel is Serbia vs Brazil on? Live Stream, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time

There has been a lot of interesting surrounding his 22-year-old girlfriend Bruna Marquezine.

According to The Sun, the pair met the Paris Saint-Germain ace in 2012 and have since been dating, but who is she and what is her background?

Who is Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna Marquezine?

Bruna Marquezine was born Duque de Caixas, Rio de Janeiro.

She is an actress and forged a career as a youngster starring in shows such Mulheres Apaixonadas (Women in Love) and America.

As per Goal, she has been successful winning awards too and won the Best Child Actress award at the Melhores do Ano, with Mulheres Apaixonadas.

She has also appeared in well known TV shows and movies such as Lost, Love Actually and 300.

Presently, she is starring in Deus Salve o Rei premiered in Brazil in January 2018.

She also has delved into modelling too.

Here are some pictures of Neymar’s girlfriend below.

? @versace A post shared by Bruna Marquezine ? (@brumarquezine) on Jun 4, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

you look good today A post shared by Bruna Marquezine ? (@brumarquezine) on Apr 20, 2018 at 10:11pm PDT