Brazil are set to face Serbia tonight for a place in the last 16 and once again they will be looking to Neymar to provide that bit of magic.
Philippe Coutinho and Neymar scored two lates goals as the Selecao won their last match 2-0 against Costa Rica and are on course to qualify.
READ MORE: World Cup 2018: What channel is Serbia vs Brazil on? Live Stream, Match Preview, Squads and Kick-Off Time
There has been a lot of interesting surrounding his 22-year-old girlfriend Bruna Marquezine.
According to The Sun, the pair met the Paris Saint-Germain ace in 2012 and have since been dating, but who is she and what is her background?
Who is Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna Marquezine?
Bruna Marquezine was born Duque de Caixas, Rio de Janeiro.
She is an actress and forged a career as a youngster starring in shows such Mulheres Apaixonadas (Women in Love) and America.
As per Goal, she has been successful winning awards too and won the Best Child Actress award at the Melhores do Ano, with Mulheres Apaixonadas.
She has also appeared in well known TV shows and movies such as Lost, Love Actually and 300.
Presently, she is starring in Deus Salve o Rei premiered in Brazil in January 2018.
She also has delved into modelling too.
Here are some pictures of Neymar’s girlfriend below.
quando vi, já estava nos teus braços … love u pretinha ??
A post shared by Nj ?? ? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on
A post shared by Bruna Marquezine ? (@brumarquezine) on
A post shared by Bruna Marquezine ? (@brumarquezine) on
“Eu quero nós. Mais nós. Grudados. Enrolados. Amarrados. Jogados no tapete da sala. Nós que não atam nem desatam. Eu quero pouco e quero mais. Quero você. Quero eu. Quero domingos de manhã. Quero cama desarrumada, lençol, café e travesseiro. Quero seu beijo. Quero seu cheiro. Quero aquele olhar que não cansa.” – Caio Fernando Abreu (Tive que usar as palavras de Caio, porque acho que só as minhas não são suficientes pra descrever tudo o que eu sinto por você) (Te amo)
A post shared by Bruna Marquezine ? (@brumarquezine) on
COMMENTS