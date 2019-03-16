Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has spilled the beans on his former Gunners teammates in a revealing interview, Szczesny had this to say about Wilshere.

Szczesny revealed all on some of his Arsenal teammates in an interview with YouTube channel Foot Truck, the Polish stopper dished the dirt on stars including Robin van Persie and Samir Nasri – but it was his story about England international Jack Wilshere that has taken the spotlight because of how hilarious it is.

According to arseblog – who published the translated version of Szczesny’s comments, Wilshere had quite the moment at Szczesny’s wedding.

Here’s what the 28-year-old revealed about his ‘best friend’:

“My best friend, alongside [Grzegorz] Krychowiak. At my wedding he got so drunk, we were looking for him everywhere for two hours and found him sleeping in bushes. He had one injury that he never really fixed and it’s caused the next and the next. He’s one of the greatest talents, I ever met. Because of injuries he now plays in West Ham rather than a big European club.”

Wilshere must be a great laugh at parties.

Here’s the full video for those of you who understand Polish: