This Summer always looked like it was going to be important for AC Milan and Arsenal, but they should face some huge challenges when it comes to recruitment.

Both sides are struggling after a sustained period of success at the start of the decade, with their squads needing a serious overhaul.

There is some reason for optimism at The Emirates with Mikel Arteta coming across as a positive appointment, while Milan may get a takeover of their own this summer.

The fact remains that they don’t appear to have a lot of money to spend, so being able to sign a talented youngster for a reduced price will always be welcome.

A report from Sempremilan has looked at potential interest in 21 year old Brazilian defender Bruno Fuchs, as they suggest Arsenal and Milan have been scouting him recently.

They quote a report from TodoFichajes which suggests that Internacional would be willing to accept as little as €2m to let him go due to the pandemic, and that could be great value.

He’s only got limited senior appearances but he’s highly rated and has established himself as an important player for Brazil at youth level, so the potential is clearly there.

Both sides need to improve their defence and will likely have to take a chance on undervalued talents this summer, so Fuchs could be an interesting signing.