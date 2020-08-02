Formerly promising Man United defender signs for Oldham after getting released

While Louis van Gaal played some of the most tedious football, he does deserve a lot of credit for getting some youngsters into the first team.

Some have had greater success than others, but it looked like Cameron Borthwick-Jackson was going to establish himself in the team after an impressive start.

He had the pace and drive to get forward while his delivery into the box was often fantastic, but he faded away after that bright start.

READ MORE: Man United fans should be worried as the club plan to use familiar negotiating tactics for Jadon Sancho

Since then he’s struggled to make a big impact during loan spells with Wolves, Leeds, Scunthorpe, Tranmere and Oldham.

Despite that, he clearly did enough during his short spell with Oldham to earn a permanent transfer:

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has joined Oldham on a one-year deal having been released by #MUFC. Spent time on loan there last season pic.twitter.com/ZABhWKU0Oh — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 2, 2020

One of the biggest problems that he’s faced is he’s never really established himself anywhere or played in a lot of games for one team – 29 appearances for Scunthorpe was the closest he came.

He probably won’t live up to that early promise and return to the top level, but it would be great to see him settle down and show what he can do if he’s given a run of games.