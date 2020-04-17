Manchester United set to release these two players this summer

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are set to release academy graduates Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Demetri Mitchell this summer.

The 23-year-old’s both seem as though there is very little part for them to play in the future for the Red Devils.

The MEN add that the Manchester outfit aren’t expected to take up the option to extend Borthwick-Jackson’s deal by a further year.

Borthwick-Jackson made 14 appearances for the first-team under Louis van Gaal in the 2015/16 season before being handed a four-year contract.

Unfortunately the ace’s career has been on a slide since, with unsuccesful spells with Wolves, Leeds, Scunthorpe and Tranmere Rovers over the last couple of years.

The versatile defender is currently on loan at League Two outfit Oldham Athletic.

Left-back Mitchell hasn’t experienced the same amount of minutes in the first-team, with the ace featuring just once or the Red Devils.

Mitchell has had two spells on loan at Hearts, though the ace’s development was hindered by a serious knee injury last February.

It’s added that the full-back hasn’t played for United’s Under-23s since recovering from this setback in September.