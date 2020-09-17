Carabao Cup fourth round draw in full: Liverpool could face Arsenal, potential Tottenham vs Chelsea clash

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw took place tonight as some Premier League giants learned their fates.

We still need to get the third round games out of the way, but see below for the draw in full as we could have some tasty clashes in store…

Lincoln or Liverpool vs Leicester or Arsenal

Millwall or Burnley vs Manchester City or Bournemouth

West Brom or Brentford vs Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood or Everton vs West Ham or Hull City

Bristol City or Aston Villa vs Stoke or Gillingham

Leyton Orient or Tottenham vs Chelsea or Barnsley

Newport or Watford vs Morecambe or Newcastle

Preston or Brighton vs Luton or Manchester United

Last season’s Carabao Cup was won by Manchester City as they beat Aston Villa in the final, making it five wins out of the last seven finals for the Citizens.