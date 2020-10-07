Arsenal managed to sign highly touted winger only three months after he joined Euro giants

Arsenal’s late move for Thomas Partey took the headlines on deadline day, but there’s a curious situation surrounding their signing of Joel Ideho from Ajax.

The highly touted winger only made the move to the Dutch giants at the start of July, but he was confirmed as an Arsenal player on the club’s website yesterday.

That press release is fairly standard and minimal as they describe him as a pacey winger who will link up with the youth team, but a report from Ajaxshowtime has indicated there’s much more to this.

They spoke to the player’s agent who confirmed that someone else got involved and started to interfere with the player, to the point that he decided to make the move to London only months after signing for Ajax in July.

It’s a strange situation because he came over from Willem II when he was only 16, so that prevented him from signing a professional deal at the time.

It does sound like Ajax have to take some of the blame here because they knew of Arsenal’s interest but decided the player had to prove himself before getting a professional deal, so they must’ve known that there was a danger of this happening.

He’s only a youth team player for now so this will only become a major deal if he goes on to become a star, but Arsenal will be pleased that their initiative and determination to offer the player a deal has resulted in a potentially huge coup.