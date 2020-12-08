Menu

Report explains racist comments made by the match official between PSG and Basaksehir

Champions League
One of the small bonuses from empty stadiums is that we can hear what is said between the players, while that could also help explain just what happened to provoke the mess between PSG and Basaksehir tonight.

We could see on the TV cameras that something was clearly said by the fourth official to the Turkish bench which promoted a furious reaction before Demba Ba was sent off for confronting the match official who made the comments.

It’s pretty clear that something dreadful was said because both teams united to walk off the pitch and it looks like the game will be restarted without that match official in place, so this is going to be a huge mess for UEFA to sort out.

READ MORE: Video: Astonishing scenes as PSG vs Basaksehir interrupted and red card dished out over racism claims against the assistant referee

The excellent Get French Football News Twitter feed has given an indication to what was said during the incident, so it does give us a better idea of what may have happened here:

Obviously we haven’t heard the last of this and more will emerge in the following days, but it’s the clearest explanation yet of what happened to provoke the incident.

