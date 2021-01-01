Footballer returns to training six months after sustaining serious hand injury in buggy crash

Dijon’s Yassine Benzia has returned to training after suffering a rare hand injury which ruled him out of six months worth of football.

As reported by French outlet Le Bien Public back in the summer, Benzia injured his hand in a buggy crash. The damage done was thought to be serious, with their concern over whether full usage would return. The then 25-year-old was operated on and hasn’t been seen since.

Finally, half a year later, Benzia has returned to training with Dijon. The Ligue 1 outfit took to Twitter to hail his return to where he belongs, albeit with some pretty considerable strapping visible on the hand effected.

???? ??????? ! Yassine #Benzia – “revenu de loin” et qui a vécu “une très grosse épreuve” – était de retour au sein du collectif lors de la reprise ! ? Il a livré ses impressions aux médias ? https://t.co/fizOoH9b3K pic.twitter.com/DR2swgBl6f — Dijon FCO (@DFCO_Officiel) December 31, 2020

While Benzia’s injury could well be life-changing, it hasn’t proven to be career threatening, which you have to imagine was the most important thing from his perspective.

The Algerian, who showed a great deal of promise as a teen, has yet to fulfil the potential that he was once thought to have. Having been able to return from this hand injury, he has another opportunity to do so.