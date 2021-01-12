Celtic could take advantage of cross-border rules to beat Spurs to transfer of talented striker

Scottish clubs tend to find themselves at a huge disadvantage to their English counterparts when it comes to finances, but there is one small loophole that can help them in the market.

They can approach players with an offer of a pre-contract agreement when they enter the last six months of the deal while English sides need to wait until the final weeks of the contract to offer terms.

That can also go against them if the selling club simply decides to cash in on a nominal offer to ensure they don’t leave for free, but it could be the key to Celtic beating Spurs to the signing of Scottish U19 striker Kyle Joseph.

It’s been reported by Goal that both sides are tracking the Wigan striker while Sheffield United and Rangers are also mentioned, so it’s clear that he’s going to have plenty of offers if he does leave.

This is Joseph’s breakthrough season and his tally of four goals in eleven games was boosted by a hat trick in a recent outing, but he’s a talented player who could have the potential to push on at a higher level.

You always fear a player like him could simply disappear into the U23 system and never be heard from again, so hopefully he finds a club who offer a clear pathway to the first team instead of sending him out on loan repeatedly.