Loads of Manchester United fans could reportedly be ready to stage another big protest against the Glazers for the Liverpool game at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Red Devils have been under the ownership of the Glazers for many years now, but fans have become particularly disgruntled with the way they’ve been running the club in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

There were some ugly scenes as Man Utd fans stormed onto the pitch and forced last season’s home game against Liverpool fans to be rearranged for safety reasons.

Police are now on alert, according to the Daily Star, due to fears that something like this could happen again.

United surely need to step up security to ensure this game isn’t disrupted, but it could be a real challenge to get this match going smoothly.

MUFC fans do deserve to be heard, of course, as there are legitimate questions to be asked of the Glazers, so one hopes a compromise of some kind can be reached.