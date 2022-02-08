Video: Sean McGurk makes young Leeds United fan’s day with classy gesture

Leeds United wonderkid Sean McGurk made one young fan’s day with this classy act of generosity in the video clip below.

Watch as this delighted kid follows McGurk to his car before being gifted what looks like a box of football boots…

It’s so nice to see this from footballers, who haven’t exactly been making headlines for the right reasons recently.

Following the Mason Greenwood and Kurt Zouma drama, along with Manchester City players’ drunken night out, this is lovely from McGurk, who showed that some players at least still know how to make a positive impact on their fans.

