Leeds United wonderkid Sean McGurk made one young fan’s day with this classy act of generosity in the video clip below.

Watch as this delighted kid follows McGurk to his car before being gifted what looks like a box of football boots…

Sean Mcgurk, what a class act you are. Thank you for making his night ‘the best one ever’. He is blown away by your generosity and the time you gave to him tonight ???#LUFC #marchingontogether pic.twitter.com/XwZieufrvM — Lucy Doherty (@lucyjd1991) February 7, 2022

It’s so nice to see this from footballers, who haven’t exactly been making headlines for the right reasons recently.

Following the Mason Greenwood and Kurt Zouma drama, along with Manchester City players’ drunken night out, this is lovely from McGurk, who showed that some players at least still know how to make a positive impact on their fans.