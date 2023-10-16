Winger doesn’t have a place in Daniel Farke’s squad

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke reportedly has no place in his squad at the moment for young winger Sean McGurk.

The 20-year-old is highly thought of at Elland Road, but latest reports suggest he’s seen as a player who would benefit from a loan move in the near future in order to gain the experience required to break into the first-team.

Farke will be aiming to get Leeds back into the Premier League this season, so is perhaps understandably a little cautious about using too many inexperienced players.

It remains to be seen where McGurk could end up, but it now seems the growing expectation that Leeds will seek out loan offers for the youngster when the transfer window re-opens in January.