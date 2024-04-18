Major update on Enzo Maresca future emerges ahead of West Brom clash

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is reportedly attracting interest from La Liga club Sevilla ahead of the summer.

It’s been a difficult season for Sevilla, while Maresca has mostly done an impressive job since taking over at Leicester, even if their form has dipped a bit towards the end of the season.

Still, one imagines there’ll be a market for the Foxes boss in the weeks and months ahead, with Sevilla on the lookout for a new manager and having Maresca in their sights, according to latest reports.

Maresca has been on Sevilla’s radar for some time, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, and he’s now said to be one of a three-man shortlist for the job.

It will be interesting to see what Maresca himself decides to do, especially if he does manage to guide Leicester back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.