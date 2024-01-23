“We were surprised” – Manager responds to unexpected Chelsea transfer decision

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has admitted to being left surprised by Chelsea’s unexpected decision to recall Cesare Casadei from his loan spell with the Foxes this season.

The young Italian midfielder was doing well during his time on loan at the King Power Stadium, helping Maresca in his mission to get Leicester promoted back to the Premier League after the disappointment of their relegation last season.

Leicester are still in a good position as they sit seven points clear at the top of the Championship table, but there’s no doubt that Chelsea deciding to bring back Casadei could disrupt Maresca’s side’s progress.

The Italian tactician has discussed the situation, admitting that he was not expecting Chelsea to poach Casadei from him, and suggesting it could mean the club will now try to find a replacement before the end of the January transfer window.

“We were surprised Casadei went back to Chelsea,” Maresca said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“They own him so they can decide – we can’t do anything. We didn’t expect it but we deal with it and we see if we can do something before the transfer window closes.”

Chelsea fans will also surely be intrigued by this big call from their club, as it could mean Casadei is now ready to step up and become a regular in Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team ahead of schedule.