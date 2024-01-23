“We were surprised” – Manager responds to unexpected Chelsea transfer decision

Chelsea FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has admitted to being left surprised by Chelsea’s unexpected decision to recall Cesare Casadei from his loan spell with the Foxes this season.

The young Italian midfielder was doing well during his time on loan at the King Power Stadium, helping Maresca in his mission to get Leicester promoted back to the Premier League after the disappointment of their relegation last season.

Leicester are still in a good position as they sit seven points clear at the top of the Championship table, but there’s no doubt that Chelsea deciding to bring back Casadei could disrupt Maresca’s side’s progress.

The Italian tactician has discussed the situation, admitting that he was not expecting Chelsea to poach Casadei from him, and suggesting it could mean the club will now try to find a replacement before the end of the January transfer window.

Cesare Casadei has left Leicester to return to Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Barcelona to push for wonderkid transfer as Fabrizio Romano also comments on Man Utd links
Man City emerging as favourites for exciting 11-goal La Liga ace
Paul Merson has named two Arsenal players who could cost them the league title

“We were surprised Casadei went back to Chelsea,” Maresca said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“They own him so they can decide – we can’t do anything. We didn’t expect it but we deal with it and we see if we can do something before the transfer window closes.”

Chelsea fans will also surely be intrigued by this big call from their club, as it could mean Casadei is now ready to step up and become a regular in Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team ahead of schedule.

More Stories Cesare Casadei Enzo Maresca Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.