Although they’ve slipped off the pace a little of late, Leicester City have enjoyed a remarkable season under Enzo Maresca.

Having dropped out of the Premier League last season, it was always going to be a tough ask to come straight back up again, given the sheer amount of games that are played in the Championship and the quality of opponents.

The Foxes had topped the English second-tier all season until the last game before the international break when Leeds’ win over Millwall saw them at the summit for the first time.

Portuguese media say Leicester man will sign permanently

However, the Elland Road outfit have played one more game than their rivals so at present, the destiny of Daniel Farke’s side isn’t in their own hands.

Maresca will obviously be hoping that his side can find their early season form again as they edge into the business end of the campaign, though with their air of invincibility now well and truly punctured, that might be easier said than done.

The manager will be relying on the form of players such as Issahaku Fatawu to get them over the finish line.

Fatawu, a loan signing from Sporting, has four goals and 10 assists from 34 appearances according to Sport Witness, with Portuguese outlet, Record (h/t Sport Witness) noting that the winger is almost certain to sign permanently for Leicester once the current campaign is over.

Although the expectation will be that the Foxes will again be an English top-flight side next season, there’s no guarantee.

Aside from the challenge that Leeds present, Ipswich Town are only one point behind their rivals and could knock Leicester out of contention for automatic promotion altogether.

Clearly, Fatawu and his colleagues need to up their game to get their team promoted, and in so doing, he can seal his permanent contract at the club.