Leicester City hopeful of landing versatile Nottingham Forest player

With almost a month left until the closure of the January transfer window, Championship leaders Leicester City are looking to make some diligent signings to help get the club over the line for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Foxes have been the stand out team in the English second-tier this season and only a freak set of extended results would stop them from going straight back up to the top flight.

Given their dominance in the division – they’re currently 10 points ahead of second-place Ipswich Town – any players that Enzo Maresca wants to sign have to be better than who he currently has in situ, rather than padding out the squad.

To that end, The Athletic (subscription required) are reporting that Leicester have been keeping tabs on versatile Forest ace, Joe Worrall.

West Ham are also credited with an interest in a player that has been a stalwart for the City Ground outfit but whose days there appear numbered.

New manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, will have his own ideas about how he wants things to work and though it isn’t clear if Worrall is part of those plans, cashing in on one or two stars now may give him some headroom in the club’s finances to be able to shuffle the pack a little.