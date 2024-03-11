How Leeds could find themselves top of EFL by end of the month

Leeds United could find themselves top of the Championship table in the very near future as Leicester City face a potential points deduction over alleged Financial Fair Play breaches.

It’s widely felt that Leicester would probably get that points deduction next season, hitting their return to the Premier League, but it might also be that it gives Leeds a chance to overtake them this season.

The Foxes don’t play again until March 29th, which also gives Leeds the opportunity to catch up with their rivals and potentially claim a place at the top of the table.

A report from Leeds Live also looks into how the news of this possible points deduction could derail Leicester’s season as it may be a distraction for the players.

LCFC fans will no doubt be hoping this all blows over soon and they can continue their fine form and push to return to the Premier League, but Leeds will no doubt sense an opportunity to capitalise on all this uncertainty.