Arsenal one of 20 clubs in danger of breaching FFP regulations

Arsenal are reportedly one of 20 clubs in danger of breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

This summer, Arsenal have been one of the biggest spending clubs in the Premier League. The likes of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksandr Zinchenko have been brought in, with little money recouped in sales.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, gone are the days where you can spend freely with little backlash, and according to The Times, Arsenal are one of 20 clubs who are in danger of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

Barcelona, PSG, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Roma are all set to receive sanctions for breaching FFP regulations during the 2020/2021 financial year.

In 2021-2022, initial analysis has reportedly shown that Arsenal could be one of the clubs to be investigated if their spending continues.

Arsenal have had one of the highest losses in the Premier League over the last three years, and have spent £218m on transfers in this time.

The report claims that Arsenal insiders insist they will be compliant with FFP regulations and have received no warning from UEFA regarding their financial activity.

Arsenal may have to consider a significant sale in the near future, or risk immense punishment.