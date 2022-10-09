Arsenal linked with impressive striker and could complete the signing for just €10M

Ferran Jutgla is a name in the limelight at present when it comes to European football following his impressive start to the season.

The Club Brugge star has netted eight goals with a further five assists so far this campaign across 14 matches and has played a huge role in the Belgian side sitting top of their Champions League group.

The 23-year-old’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, as according to Todofichajes, Luis Enrique is even considering taking the forward to the World Cup in Qatar in order to reinforce the attack of the Spanish National Team.

Jutgla signed for Brugge from Barcelona this summer and has a contract with the Belgian side until 2027 but could he already be on the move in the summer?

According to Todofichajes, Arsenal have become interested in the 23-year old and Mikel Arteta has reportedly asked the Gunners’ board to move for the forward.

The signing of Jutgla would only cost the Premier League side €10M, according to the report, which makes it seem like a no brainer for the the London club.