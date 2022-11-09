Liverpool vs Derby County team news – Jurgen Klopp hands first start to Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool host Derby County in the Carabao Cup as the latter look to cause an upset at Anfield.

Due to the congested fixture list that comes with the World Cup being held in the winter, Jurgen Klopp has opted to heavily rotate his squad to face Derby County.

It’s no surprise, as Klopp has been publicly vocal about his hatred towards the English fixture schedule, which has been made worse by the mid-season World Cup.

Derby County will be delighted to find out that Liverpool have rested some of their key players as they look to cause an upset, but unfortunately, Klopp still has the squad to call upon some international-level players.

Derby winger Lewis Dobbin will have that little extra motivation to win against Liverpool on Wednesday night. The youngster is currently on loan from Everton so he will no doubt be looking forward to this fixture, however, he will be starting the game from the bench.

The majority of Liverpool’s squad you wouldn’t even consider first-team players, with the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Joe Gomez considered senior players compared to their teammates against Derby.

How we line-up to face Derby County ??#LIVDER — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 9, 2022