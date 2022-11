West Ham are facing a difficult battle to keep hold of some of their academy stars.

Keeping hold of up-and-coming talents and developing them into Premier League players is often just as important as signing players for the first-team.

However, according to Claret & Hugh, West Ham are facing an uphill battle to keep hold of some of their academy prospects.

Conor Coventry and Harrison Ashby are two players currently linked with a move away from West Ham.