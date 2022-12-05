Video: South Korea score stunning consolation goal in heavy Brazil defeat

It has not been a pleasant night for South Korea’s national team as they were blown away in the first half of their last 16 clash with Brazil but have now grabbed a consolation goal.
The Asian side were hammered 4-0 in the first 45 minutes as the World Cup favourites proved too strong, but it has been a better second half for South Korea.
The Korean team have grabbed a consolation goal through Paik Seung-ho to make it 4-1 and are also winning the half 1-0 – which is something to take away from the match if it stays this way.
The comeback may well be beyond them but what a belter of a goal that was!! ?
Brazil lose their clean sheet through this stunning goal from Paik Seung-ho!
WHAT A STRIKE ??
Paik Seung-ho takes one back for South Korea
GOAL – SOUTH KOREA ?? – 76'
Lovely strike by Paik Seung-Ho but it's surely only a consolation at this stage
