Video: South Korea score stunning consolation goal in heavy Brazil defeat

International Football
It has not been a pleasant night for South Korea’s national team as they were blown away in the first half of their last 16 clash with Brazil but have now grabbed a consolation goal. 

The Asian side were hammered 4-0 in the first 45 minutes as the World Cup favourites proved too strong, but it has been a better second half for South Korea.

The Korean team have grabbed a consolation goal through Paik Seung-ho to make it 4-1 and are also winning the half 1-0 – which is something to take away from the match if it stays this way.

