Arsenal tracking €100 million-rated midfielder, two other PL clubs keen

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to a report from 90min, Liverpool and Chelsea had made contact with the midfielder’s representatives regarding a potential move at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has been quite impressive for the Spanish club and he has caught the attention of the top clubs with his performances in the World Cup with the American national team as well.

The report adds that Arsenal have been tracking his progress after letting him leave the club in 2019.

The midfielder has a contract until 2026 with Valencia and he has a €100 million release clause in his contract.

Apparently, the Spanish giants have no intention of letting him leave anytime soon, and they are looking to extend his current contract.

Musah is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can bring him back to the club in the upcoming windows.

Mikel Arteta needs to add more quality and depth to his midfield, and the 20-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term addition for the Gunners. Musah can play as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder.

Arsenal will have to fend off competition from their Premier League rivals, Chelsea and Liverpool in order to sign the youngster. Furthermore, they will have to pay a premium for his services as well.

Valencia are under no pressure to cash in on the player given his long-term contract at the club, and they will probably demand his release clause to be paid in full.