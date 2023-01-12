Manchester United may have to choose between a midfielder and a striker signing in the summer.

After spending obscene amounts of money over the past few years, Manchester United have been left with a squad full of expensive players, some of who aren’t even making the matchday squad.

Jadon Sancho was brought in recently but isn’t even making the bench, with Harry Maguire one of United’s most expensive signings now potentially the fourth choice in defence.

The excessive spending is now catching up with Manchester United, and the Telegraph have reported that if they fail to qualify for the Champions League and sell players, then Erik ten Hag may have to choose between signing a midfielder or a striker and won’t be able to sign both in the summer.

United strengthened significantly during the summer transfer window just gone, bringing in two midfielders. A striker should now be the priority for this summer, so it may not be catastrophic that United can’t bring in an extra midfielder this year.

Offloading some of their deadwood won’t be easy to generate cash unless they want to make heavy losses on some of their players.