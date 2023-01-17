21-year-old West Ham star on verge of leaving club in the coming hours

West Ham youngster Pierre Ekwah is reportedly on the verge of joining Sunderland on loan until the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the 21-year-old is heading to the Championship.

Ekwah has been on the Hammers’ books since he joined from Chelsea’s youth academy 18 months ago.

However, after so far failing to force his way into David Moyes’ first-team plans, the young defensive midfielder has been forced to remain with the club’s under-21s.

After making 38 youth appearances, the Hammers obviously believe the midfielder is ready for senior football and are prepared to allow him to try his luck in England’s second tier.

The proposed deal is understood to be close, with confirmation expected within the next day or so.

