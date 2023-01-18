‘Done deal’ – Paul Robinson claims multi-million Leeds deal is complete

Former Leeds player Paul Robinson has claimed that Leeds are close to being taken over.

Leeds recently secured the signing of 20-year-old attacker Georginio Rutter with Victor Orta interestingly sporting a San Fransisco 49ers hoodie.

The Athletic also reported that the 49ers helped secure the deal by insisting Leeds sign the forward rather than bring him in on loan.

Now, former player Robinson has had his say on the potential takeover.

“I think you can read into it that the deal’s very imminent. We’ve known the 49ers have been in the background for a while and the fact he had their hoody on for the announcement, you can probably read more into it,” said Robinson, speaking to MOT Leeds News.

