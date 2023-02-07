South African footballer tragically dies aged 19 after stabbing attack

A young South African footballer has tragically been killed after a stabbing attack, his family have confirmed.

Oshwin Andries, who was only 19, was supposedly involved in a jokey exchange with the suspect, which got out of hand or was misunderstood, and it led to the fatal attack.

Andries was supposedly stabbed several times and died in his mother’s arms on the way to hospital.

A statement from his club read: “Stellenbosch FC is tonight mourning the passing of Oshwin Andries.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with his family, friends, and loved ones at this time.”

His brother, Lee-Irwin, also spoke about the sad news, explaining what happened and paying tribute to his late brother.

“He was making a joke and that irked the suspect,” he said.

“He stabbed my brother from the side, repeatedly.

“My mommy was taking him to the hospital yesterday, and he passed away in her car, in her arms. She is extremely distraught.

“He was the best… he knew what he was doing. He trained every single day and he always said he is doing everything he does just for us.”