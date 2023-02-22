Everton to return for 25-year-old Serie A ace they wanted in January

Everton are reportedly keen on signing the Portuguese striker Beto Betuncal at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Everton tried to sign the striker during the January transfer window as well but Udinese refused to sell him midway through the campaign.

The report further states that newly appointed manager Sean Dyche plans to reinforce his attack on a priority basis and the 25-year-old striker has been identified as a target.

Beto has done well for Udinese this season scoring 7 goals across all competitions and picking up 2 assists along the way.

The player is entering his peak years and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Everton. The Toffees have failed to score consistently this season with the likes of Neal Maupay and Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling to hit top form.

The 25-year-old has the technical and physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality signing.

However, the Portuguese striker has a contract with Udinese until the summer of 2026 and the Italian club are likely to demand a premium for his services. It remains to be seen whether the Toffees are prepared to break the bank for his services.

Meanwhile, Everton are currently fighting for their place in the Premier League next season. It will be interesting to see if they can beat relegation in the coming months. They cannot hope to sign players like Beto if they are in the Championship next season.