Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Palmeiras winger Giovani at the end of the season.

A report from ESPN Brasil claims that Newcastle United are keen on signing the Brazilian youngster as well.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him. The Premier League sides are hoping to secure his services in the coming months and there have been reports that Newcastle recently sent scouts to watch the player in action.

Apparently the winger is valued at €15 million even though he has a release clause of around €60 million in his contract. The winger has a contract with the Brazilian club until the end of 2026.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his talents and it remains to be seen whether Everton and Newcastle are prepared to come forward with a concrete proposal for the player. The 19-year-old winger is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for the two clubs. He has the potential to develop into a top class player.

Apparently, clubs like Nottingham Forest were keen on signing the player in January the move did not materialise back then. The Brazilian club have turned down offers from clubs like Ajax as well.

The opportunity to join an ambitious club like Newcastle is likely to be an attractive proposition for the youngster. On the other hand, Everton will have to ensure they are place in the Premier League next season in order to attract talents of his quality.