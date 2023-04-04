(Video) Evan Ferguson scores audacious goal following backheel touch

Brighton and Hove Albion have taken a first-half lead against relegation-threatened Bournemouth during Tuesday night’s latest round of Premier League fixtures.

The Seagulls, who are vying for a Europe spot, have boosted their chances of playing in one of the sport’s most prestigious club competitions next season after young striker Evan Ferguson netted against the Cherries after just 28 minutes.

Finishing off Kaoru Mitoma’s low drilled pass into the box, Ireland’s Ferguson flicked the ball expertly beyond goalkeeper Neto.

Check out the moment the talented teenager fired his side into the lead below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.