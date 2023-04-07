Newcastle United are eyeing up a move for the Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian midfielder will be a free agent in the summer and he has refused to sign an extension with the Foxes.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best Premier League midfielders in recent seasons and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Newcastle.

The Magpies need to bring in a controller during the summer transfer window who can recycle possession and help the Magpies control the tempo of the game.

Tielemans could be the ideal player to sit back and dictate the temple of the game while players like Bruno Guimaraes venture forward and add creativity to the side.

Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.

A report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle are set to compete with Arsenal and Barcelona in order to sign the player.

Apparently the 25-year-old is demanding a lucrative contract and Newcastle certainly have the finances to pay up. They are one of the richest clubs in the world and Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification as well.

The Magpies are likely to be an attractive option for most players in the summer and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from Barcelona and Arsenal in the coming months.

Newcastle need better players in order to do well in the Champions League next season and the Belgian will certainly elevate the quality of their squad.