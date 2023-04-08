Video: Haaland finally breaks the deadlock for Man City against basement boys Southampton at the end of the first half

How many times has the Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland connection borne fruit for Manchester City, with the pair at it again right on the stroke of half-time at Southampton.

The Premier League’s basement boys were proving a tough nut to crack at St. Mary’s but cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Kevin De Bruyne is the fastest player in Premier League history to reach 100 assists, breaking Cesc Fàbregas’ record by 56 games: ? @KevinDeBruyne: 237

? @cesc4official: 293 KDBrilliant. ? pic.twitter.com/0BGVOyvwnR — Squawka (@Squawka) April 8, 2023

When the Belgian floated in his cross, it was the towering Norwegian who got on the end of it to power home.

It was De Bruyne’s 100th English top-flight assist and he’s the quickest player to complete the feat.

NO MISTAKE THIS TIME! ? Haaland is BACK and BACK amongst the goals! 29 and counting… pic.twitter.com/sdfahIDPrI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 8, 2023

Erling Haaland now has 29 goals on the season! He's only three away from tying Mo Salah's 38-match record. ?

?: @nbc & @peacock | #SOUMCI pic.twitter.com/VPtKt6t4OH — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 8, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports, fuboTV and NBC Sports Soccer