Video: Haaland finally breaks the deadlock for Man City against basement boys Southampton at the end of the first half

Manchester City
Posted by

How many times has the Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland connection borne fruit for Manchester City, with the pair at it again right on the stroke of half-time at Southampton.

The Premier League’s basement boys were proving a tough nut to crack at St. Mary’s but cometh the hour, cometh the man.

When the Belgian floated in his cross, it was the towering Norwegian who got on the end of it to power home.

It was De Bruyne’s 100th English top-flight assist and he’s the quickest player to complete the feat.

Pictures from Sky Sports, fuboTV and NBC Sports Soccer

More Stories Erling Haaland Kevin De Bruyne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.