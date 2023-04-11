Eddie Howe’s transfer target banished from training after contract issues

Bournemouth full-back Jordan Zemura has reportedly been instructed to train away from the Cherries’ first team amid speculation that he could become a target for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

The defender is also liked by West Ham but with Newcastle United on the lookout to provide Dan Burn with some competition at left-back, the Magpies are also viewed as a possible destination for the talented 23-year-old.

Consequently, and with Zemura’s deal set to expire at the end of the season, Gary O’Neil has requested the London-born full-back to train away from the rest of his squad until his long-term future is decided – either by signing a new deal or securing a transfer elsewhere.